Burnley 1 Huddersfield Town 1: Schindler earns point for Terriers

CHRISTOPHER SCHINDLER’S second half equaliser ensured Huddersfield Town got off the foot of the Premier League.

But it could have been so much better for a Terriers side, who dominated but lacked a killer instinct in front of goal.

Town had 19 attempts on goal to just six from Burnley. Crucially, though, just two were on target - Schindler’s 65th minute equaliser and an earlier shot from Aaron Mooy that Joe Hart beat away.

James Tarkowski, outstanding in the home defence, helped keep Huddersfield at bay with a series of vital interceptions.

Taking only a point from Turf Moor was harsh on a host of those in blue and white. Philip Billing oozed class in midfield, and dove-tailed neatly with Jonathan Hogg and Aaron Mooy.

Alex Pritchard’s efforts also merited three points with the signing from Norwich City a constant threat.

At least Town took something from the game via Schindler’s flicked header from a Chris Lowe cross.

It made amends for the German being beaten in the air by Sam Vokes for Burnley’s 19th minute opener, the Burnley striker nodding in lovely cross from Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Town had ten efforts in the first half but not one on target, a mixture of some great defending from James Tarkowski and poor finishing meaning so much impressive approach play went unrewarded.

Laurent Depoitre had the most cause to bemoan Tarkowski’s presence in the Clarets back four, the England international blocking one shot from the Belgian.

He then got enough on an Alex Pritchard cross to put Depoitre off sufficiently for his shot to go well, well wide.

Jonathan Hogg spurned Huddersfield’s first chance when he fired over from the edge of the penalty area.

The hugely impressive Philip Billing also had a sight of goal shortly after Town had fallen behind but, again, Tarkowski managed to block.

Erik Durm, totally unmarked in the area, could then have brought down a Billing cross but the German opted to shoot and his effort went way over.

Hart was finally called into action just before the hour when Aaron Mooy fired goalwards and the Clarets goalkeeper saved low to his right. Laurent Depoitre was rightly booked for diving moments later.

Schindler brought Huddersfield level but the winner wouldn’t come as Pritchard shot wide late on.