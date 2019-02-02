Chelsea 5 Huddersfield Town 0: How the players rated

The Yorkshire Post's chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe delivers his player ratings after Huddersfield Town's heavy defeat at Chelsea in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 6

Saved smartly from Hazard and Azpilicueta in the opening quarter but could do little with the goals that followed after being left badly exposed. Had fifth goal covered until Kachunga diverted the ball past him.

Smith 6

One of five changes made by new head coach Jan Siewert, the Town captain and he threw himself into every challenge. Like everyone in yellow, however, he was eventually overwhelmed by the wave after wave of attacks.

Schindler 6

Busy start to the afternoon as the defender twice denied Higuain with smart reactions and then blocked a goalbound effort from Hazard. Kept going, as ever, and prevented a couple of late attacks turning into goals.

Kongolo 5

Denied Jorginho by throwing himself bravely at a shot from the Chelsea midfielder during the first half but could do little to prevent the visitors being swamped..

Lowe 6

Superb reaction halted a swift Chelsea counter attack in the first half with most of his team-mates caught upfield.

Mooy 6

Headed over when presented with a great chance on his first start since December 8. His influence waned as the game went on but the Australian remained Town’s best hope in possession.

Billing 5

Used his long stride to get up and down the pitch well early on but drifted out of proceedings. Had a goalbound effort blocked by Christensen.

Bacuna 6

Joined Mooy and Billing as a midfield trio in the absence of Hogg (back injury). Neat and tidy on the ball, as he patrolled the centre circle diligently but poor control continues to let him down.

Mbenza 5

Looked distraught when forced off through injury inside the first half hour. Had made a couple of pacey runs in attack but to little effect.

Kachunga 5

Employed up front through the middle until injury to Mbenza forced a reshuffle that saw him move to a wider role on the left. Gave away penalty on stroke of half-time after putting his arm on the shoulder of Azpilicueta. Contact, however, was outside the box. Theatrically threw himself to the floor when Christensen had stood on his foot, possibly persuading referee Tierney not to award a penalty.

Diakhaby 5

Chelsea were genuinely scared of his pace. Got himself into several promising positions only to fail to find either a shot or killer pass. Did, though, set up Billing for a good opportunity and there is a footballer in there but he was anonymous after the break..

Substitutes

Mounie (for Mbenza 27) 4

Could not get into game at all.

Grant (for Billing 67) 5

First taste of Premier League football.

Pritchard (for Diakhaby 84) -

Too late to make an impact.