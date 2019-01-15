Doomed Huddersfield Town beyond saving, even by me - Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of the running to replace David Wagner as Huddersfield Town manager.

The 64-year-old, who has gained a reputation for saving relegation-threatened clubs from the drop, believes the situation faced by the Terriers - eight points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Premier League - is too much for even him.

“They are rock-bottom of the Premier League and I don’t think I could change that situation, so for me it is not the right match. It is not the job for me,” said Allardyce, who was the bookmakers’ favourite.

“Huddersfield haven’t got enough goals to get them out of trouble. That has been the one failing.

“No club has got out of such trouble with so few points after this many games.”