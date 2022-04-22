Hudderfield Town, Barnsley, and Hull City’s intriguing ranking in Championship costliest squads table

They say money talks, and nowhere is that more true than in the upper reaches of professional football.

By Jason Jones
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 10:51 am

The game is increasingly dictated by astronomical transfer fees and enviable wage packets for top talents, all with the hope of clubs spending their way up the table.

According to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, as per their most recent accounts, Championship clubs have spent a total of £1.193 billion on players in recent seasons.

But how are those costs distributed across the division, and where do Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, and Hull City rank among the second tier’s most exorbitant spenders?

We’ve gathered up all the findings and ranked them below...

1. 1st: Fulham

Total cost of squad, as per most recent accounts: £233m

2. 2nd: Bournemouth

Total cost of squad, as per most recent accounts: £198.6m

3. 3rd: Stoke City

Total cost of squad, as per most recent accounts: £145.4m

4. 4th: Sheffield United

Total cost of squad, as per most recent accounts: £113.7m

