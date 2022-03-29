Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Huddersfield Town have only three days to wait until they return to league action this weekend.

The Terriers take the short trip across Yorkshire to Hull this Friday evening where they will be looking to return to winning ways.

After suffering two defeats and a draw in their last three matches, a win against the Tigers could see them move up to third in the Championship.

However, it looks like they may have thrown away their chances of automatic promotion as they currently sit six points behind Bournemouth, while the Cherries still have three games in hand over them.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Nottingham Forest consider second bid for Hammers ace Nottingham Forest are ready to make a fresh attempt to sign West Ham defender Emmanuel Longelo, after they saw a bid rejected in January. Joe Worrall has been heavily linked with a move in the opposite direction. (Claret and Hugh)

2. Blades target Portuguese free agent this summer Sheffield United are among a number of clubs considering a summer move for Arouca goalkeeper, Victor Braga, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Bristol City and Reading are also keen on the 30-year-old. (Daily Mail)

3. Liverpool agree personal terms for Fulham youngster Liverpool are said to have reached an agreement with Fulham's Fabio Carvalho ahead of a summer move. The Reds failed to secure a deal for the 19-year-old in January before the deadline passed. (Football Insider)

4. Boro's £20m price tag puts off European giants Middlesbrough have reportedly placed a £20 million asking price on Djed Spence's head, with a number of big clubs interested. However, the eight-figure fee has already put Bayern Munich off a move for the defender. (Bayern Insider)