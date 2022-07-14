Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Huddersfield Town confirmed yesterday that the B Team had welcomed a new striker in Kyle Hudlin.

The youngster joined the Terriers’ academy from Solihull Moors and has explained his excitement for joining to the Championship club.

Hudlin said: “I’m ecstatic!

“It’s a move that I kind of saw coming because of the opportunity it graces.

“I had other interest from different clubs, but this was definitely where I set my mind to and feel like I’ll get the best development for the rest of my career.

“It’s a great environment to come into, lovely members of staff, and everyone I’ve met has just been so polite and made me feel so welcome from the start.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Coventry City snap up England youth international Coventry City have confirmed the loan signing of Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo. The 21-year-old made only one appearance for the newly promoted club last season. (Coventry City FC)

2. Ex-Wolves veteran nearing Birmingham City switch Birmingham City are reportedly on the verge of making their third summer signing as they look to snap up goalkeeper John Ruddy following his release from Wolves this summer. The 35-year-old only managed two appearances in the Premier League last season. (Birmingham Live)

3. Blackburn in talks over Liverpool defender Blackburn Rovers are looking increasingly likely to sign Liverpool's Ben Davies this summer after they opened talks with the Premier League clbu over a move. The 26-year-old spent last season on loan with Sheffield United. (Daily Mail)

4. Leeds United could target Potters full-back Leeds United have reportedly refreshed their interest in Stoke City's Josh Tymon following an injury to Junior Firpo. The Whites had been linked with the left-back earlier in the window, as well as Norwich City and Rangers. (Football Insider)