Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Huddersfield Town suffered a disappointing defeat in their opening match of the season on Friday.

The Terriers hosted relegated Burnley in Yorkshire but were dominated throughout, while failing to capitalise on an improved second half.

Despite looking a little more lively towards the end, Town still failed to register a single shot on target.

Next up is Birmingham City, in what should be a much more winnable tie for Danny Schofield’s side.

The Blues opened their season with a 0-0 stalemate against Luton Town over the weekend.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Birmingham City consider second Rams swoop Birmingham City are thought to be interested in signing Derby County midfielder Jason Knight after already snapping up his former teammate Kyrstian Bielik last week. The 21-year-old's contract will expire next summer. (Football Insider)

2. Cardiff City linked with free agent striker Cardiff City are said to be eyeing a move for veteran striker Andy Carroll after he was released by West Brom at the end of last season. The 33-year-old scored three goals in 15 appearances for the Baggies. (BBC Radio Wales)

3. Robins goalkeeper attracts Premier League interest Bristol City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley is attracting interest from newly promoted side AFC Bournemouth this summer. The 29-year-old made 38 appearances in the Championship for the Robins last season. (talkSPORT)

4. West Brom target Premier League goalkeeper West Brom are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City's Daniel Iversen. The 25-year-old was named Preston North End's Player of the Year following a brilliant loan spell last season. (Football League World)