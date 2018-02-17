Huddersfield Town 0 Manchester United 2: How the Terriers rated...

Have your say

Leon Wobschall delivers his verdict after Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 defeat to Manchster United in the FA Cup

Huddersfield Town ratings

Jonas Lossl. No chance with Lukaku’s opener and could do little to stop his second. protected well by his defence, in the main. 6

Florent Hadergjonaj. Bright and busy down the right and needed no second invitation to bomb forward. Eye-catching performance. 8

Christopher Schindler. Hoodwinked by Lukaku for United’s opener, but the captain’s response was sound. 6

Mathias Zanka. Tidy in his defensive duties against United’s feted attack. 6

Terence Kongolo. Aggressive and strong. Caught out once or twice with his

positioning, but stuck to his guns. 6

Philip Billing. Dominant early on and showed no lack of confidence. Sprayed some nice passes and worked well with Williams. Involved a fair bit. 7

Danny Williams. Worked his socks off as he and Billing helped swing the initiative towards Town after United’s opener. 7

Rajiv Van La Parra. Stretched his legs on occasions and his pace and intent worried the visitors at times. Off beam with a big chance early in the second half. 7

Tom Ince. A case of if only in the first half. Shot just wide and was inches away from converting a cross. Not his night in front of goal. 6

Collin Quaner. Some driving early runs from the German and persevered. 6

Steve Mounie. Quiet evening and struggled to impose himself on proceedings, like a number of his colleagues. 5

Substitutes: Scott Malone (Kongolo 70), 6; Tommy Smith (Hadergjonaj 70), 6. Abdelhamid Sabiri (Van La Parra 84), 6.

Not used: Joel Coleman, Dean Whitehead, Jonathan Hogg, Laurent Delpoitre.

Manchester United: Romero 6, Young 7, Lindelof 6, Smalling 7, Shaw 6, Matic 6, Carrick 7, McTominay 6, Mata 7 (Lingard 80), 6), Lukaku 8 (Bailly 90), Sanchez 6 (Martial 75, 6). Substitutes unused: Pereira, Darmian, Gomes, Hamilton.