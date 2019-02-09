Huddersfield Town 1 Arsenal 2: How the players rated...

Richard Sutcliffe delivers his player ratings after Huddersfield Town's 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town

Hamer 6

In for Jonas Lossl, who was suffering from illness, the summer arrival had the worst possible start when beaten by a wicked deflection as Iwobi’s shot came off Kongolo. Smart save to deny Iwobi midway through the second half.

Smith 6

Arsenal enjoyed success down his flank, particularly in the early stages of the second half. But Smith never stopped, getting forward in support of the attack as much as possible.

Jorgensen 6

Recalled to the side after being on the bench last weekend but prone to lapses in concentration. Out of position for Arsenal’s second goal.

Schindler 6

Prevented what would surely have been a certain goal when he cut out Lacazette’s pass to Mkhitaryan, who would have been left with a tap in. Booked.

Kongolo 6

Stunning last ditch tackle denied Lacazette a shot on goal in early stages but he then unwittingly diverted Iwobi’s volley past Hamer for the opener. Booked. Substituted.

Mooy 7

Town’s undoubted talisman. Always available when a team-mate was in trouble and a class above anyone else in blue and white on the ball.

Hogg 6

Returned after a back injury that kept him out against Chelsea last weekend, hassling and harrying Arsenal at every turn. Some meaty challenges.

Bacuna 6

Neat and tidy on the ball but him and Hogg in the same side makes the midfield a tad workmanline. He did get forward more after the break but unable to make something happen.

Diakhaby 7

There is an exciting talent in there but coaxing out that ability from the £8m summer signing on a consistent basis is taking some doing. Has pace to burn and his turn that left Monreal for dead in the first half was a delight. Too often, though, Diakhaby’s final ball is lacking but there are genuine signs he is getting used to English football.

Kachunga 6

Again handed the central striker’s role and never stopped running. Tried everything to unsettle the Gunners defence but was too slow to react when Leno spilled the ball from a Diakhaby shot. Substituted.

Puncheon 6

Had a big shout for a penalty when his shot was blocked by Koscielny, though the Gunners’ man had his arms behind his side when the ball struck. Linked well with Kachunga and Mooy. Substituted.

Substitutes

Durm (for Kongolo 56) 6

Straight swap as the German slotted in at left back. Struck the crossbatr

Depoitre (for Puncheon 65) 6

So close to his first goal of the season with a shot that flashed just past the post. Much more of a threat than has been the case this season.

Grant (for Kachunga 83) -

Denied on the line by Monreal after his persistence had forced the ball goalwards.