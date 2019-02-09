Huddersfield Town 1 Arsenal 2: I will fight until the end, vows Siewert

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S slide towards the Championship continued on an afternoon when Jan Siewert’s men put in a gutsy display but lacked sufficient quality to genuinely trouble Arsenal.

First half goals from Alex Iwobi and Alexandra Lacazette made it 12 defeats from the last 13 games for the Terriers and a seventh consecutive loss on home soil.

Huddersfield had plenty of promising moments in attack but too often were let down by a poor final ball or weak shot.

The Gunners, in contrast, were clinical enough to have effectively settled this contest by the break.

A swift break brought the opening goal on 16 minutes. Henrik Mkhitaryan releases Sead Kolasinic and his cross picked out Iwobi, whose first time volley took a wicked deflection off Terence Kongolo’s left foot to beat Ben Hamer.

Alexandra Lacazette added a second on the stroke of half-time, tapping in a cross from Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Town again displayed plenty of intent, Jan Siewert’s men hassling and harrying the visitors at every turn.

Elias Kachunga was full of energy, while Adama Diakhaby’s pace clearly worried the Gunners backline.

As ever, though, Huddersfield’s final ball was lacking and Siewert’s men failed to muster a single shot on target to test Bernd Leno in the first half.

That changed after the break as Diakhaby brought a flying save from the Gunners goalkeeper and Laurent Depoitre fired narrowly wide.

Erik Durm also hit the crossbar with a cross that took a wicked deflection, while Monreal cleared off the line from Karlan Grant near the end.

Town’s reward came deep into stoppage time when Sead Kolasinic put the ball into his own net after Diakhaby had been released by Mooy but it was too little, too late for a home side who slipped to a seventh straight loss in front of their own fans.

Siewert said: “First of all I am proud. We played against Arsenal, one of the top teams in the table and we had many chances. We tried everything, we gave everything to win the game right until the end. How we created chances made me very proud.

“The most important thing is that I come in, in a very difficult situation. Judge us by our work and what the players are doing and this makes me proud. The supporters’ applause makes me proud. I will fight until the end to keep these lads in the Premier League.

“I showed them the way they could play and, in two or three weeks it is a lot to do, but everyone is willing to do it.

“I won’t judge about these (the referee’s) decisions; it is our work the most important thing and it was a tight game, this was Arsenal.

“I have a lot to learn because on the video it is different. Every chat we have I get to learn them better.

“We are working on it as much as we can and they proved it today, the way we are creating these chance - and the fight comes first, everything else comes in the future.”