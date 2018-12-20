Huddersfield Town duo proving loan stars at Bradford City

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach David Wagner has given a huge hint that Lewis O’Brien and Jack Payne will stay at Bradford City for the rest of the season after revealing the Premier League club is pleased with how both loans are working out.

The midfield duo joined the Bantams during the summer transfer window and have become integral players at the League One club.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

As with most season long loan deals, there is a break clause in both agreements that would allow Town to recall either player next month. Payne, for instance, was last season recalled from a loan at Oxford United in January to join Blackburn Rovers.

A repeat, however, seems unlikely due to Wagner revealing how pleased he has been by both O’Brien and Payne’s progress at Bradford.

“We are absolutely happy with these loans,” said the Terriers chief. “How both of them are fully involved.

“We wish them all the best and that they can continue getting wins like last weekend. We follow them closely. That is our job. Hopefully, they can earn some further points for their football club in the future.”

We wish them all the best and that they can continue getting wins like last weekend. We follow them closely. That is our job. Hopefully, they can earn some further points for their football club in the future. David Wagner

O’Brien has been a revelation since moving to Valley Parade and is already a leading candidate to be Player of the Year despite arriving at the League One club with no previous senior experience.

Wagner added: “Lewis has made the next steps with this loan, playing competitive football in League One. At a big League One club. I am happy with the steps he has taken so far.”