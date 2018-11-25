Huddersfield Town get just rewards thanks to Aaron Mooy’s double and Philip Billings’ spirit

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach David Wagner believes his side are finally getting reward for their efforts after moving out of the relegation zone for the first time since mid-September.

Two goals from Aaron Mooy sealed a 2-0 triumph at Wolverhampton Wanderers that was enough to power the Terriers from the foot of the Premier League up to 14th place.

Wagner said: “Performance-wise, we have had comparable ones to this away from home but we did not get our reward.

“This time, we got that reward.

“We know we are not as poor as everyone maybe thinks.

“Our performances over the 13 games have been on a very high level. If you now look at the table, it is a nicer region to be in but it does not count for anything.

Huddersfield Town's Terence Kongolo, Alex Pritchard, Aaron Mooy and Jon Gorenc Stankovic celebrate in front of their fans after during the Premier League match at Molineux (Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

“Everything is so tight. Stay focused on the next game and the next performance.

“The difference now is we got the reward, points-wise.”

Mooy, who played 80 minutes for Australia in Tuesday’s win over Lebanon in Sydney, took the goalscoring plaudits but Philip Billing best epitomised Huddersfield’s hunger.

Wagner added: “Phil is a man now, mature.

“Exactly what he needed to be.

“I have been with him three years and I am very happy he has now got this fighting spirit in his game that maybe was missing.

“He had everything, apart from maybe this fighting gene. But now he has got it.”

