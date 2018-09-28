Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner aiming for Terriers to find their scoring range

DAVID WAGNER has a rallying call for his rock bottom Huddersfield Town: “Only we can change things.”

The Terriers slipped to the foot of the Premier League last weekend with defeat at Leicester City.

It continued a wretched run stretching back to last season that has seen Town win just once in 16 league games.

A big problem has been an inability to score, with the last five home games having yielded no goals. Another blank tomorrow will match an unwanted record set in the 1971-72 season that ended in relegation from the top flight.

Wagner said: “We haven’t scored a lot of goals in the last few home games - this is the truth - but it’s only us that can change it. This is what we will try to do. This is our aim.

“If everything comes together, with a little bit of luck that you need, then it could happen. We’ve seen it last season in our stadium.”

Wagner has no new injury concerns, but midfielders Danny Williams and Ramadan Sobhi (both knee) are still out.