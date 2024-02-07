All Sections
Huddersfield Town next manager: Odds slashed on Paolo Bianco as ex-Barnsley and QPR men remain among favourites

Huddersfield Town fans are still waiting to see who will become the club’s new manager.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:39 GMT

With the Terriers hovering precariously above the relegation zone, the decision to relieve Darren Moore of his duties was made last week. Academy manager Jon Worthington took the reins at the weekend, overseeing a 4-0 rout of fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

The win gave Huddersfield an eight-point lead over the Owls but 22nd-placed Queens Park Rangers are just three points adrift of the Terriers.

Although Huddersfield currently sit above the bottom three, relegation remains a very real possibility. It is this fact that makes their choice of manager so important.

A number of high-profile figures feature among the favourites for the role, including some who have not been away from the dugout for very long. There have been changes in the BetVictor favourites list in recent days and an Italian coach has emerged among the frontrunners.

Here is an updated look at the favourites to replace Moore as Huddersfield manager on a permanent basis.

1. Favourites for the Huddersfield Town job

