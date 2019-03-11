Huddersfield Town players blasted by coach Jan Siewert after ‘unacceptable’ display

ANGRY Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert admits that he felt sorry for Terriers supporters who watched his side’s lamentable first-half offering en route to another grim Premier League loss.

Town’s desperate season suffered another jolt on Saturday when the basement club endured a 22nd defeat in 30 top-flight matches with a 2-0 home reverse to Bournemouth.

Siewert said. “The first half was not acceptable for me and that is why I talked to them at half-time.

“They showed a reaction and the second goal came at a very unlucky moment. I feel sorry for each supporter who came and saw the first half. It was not my football at all and not the attitude I wanted from us, especially in the last third.

“We were no threat in the first half and there were some things which I really did not like.”

Siewert also stressed that the task he has taken on at Town is not a tougher one than he envisaged. The former Borussia Dortmund second-team coach is under no illusions about the size of the job he elected to take on in January. He added: “No, I knew that this job was very difficult. I am 36 years old and I knew this would be difficult.

“But I am brave and I am a fighter and I will still fight with the right attitude.”