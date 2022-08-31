Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nahki Wells headed the home side in front after 35 minutes, rising to meet a perfectly flighted cross from the left by Jay Dasilva.

Semenyo, a 59th-minute replacement for Tommy Conway, sealed the points with a fierce right-footed drive 10 minutes from time.

Huddersfield contributed plenty to an absorbing contest but could not find the finish to match some promising approach play.

Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes missed the target with an early header. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield said: “The big positive at the moment is that the lads are giving everything.

“But games are decided on key moments. We had a great chance to score first with a far-post header at a time when I felt we were the better team and failed to take it.

“If that had gone in, we would be having a totally different press conference.

“Then we hit the post seconds before we concede the second goal. I told the lads afterwards that such moments are often the difference.

“We were equal to Bristol in terms of possession and chances created, but we didn’t take ours, which is a big frustration.

“The group of players I have are fantastic and very competitive. Our physical output is always high.

“The majority of games we have played so far have been in the balance.

“We have targets in mind before the deadline. Nothing is decided yet, but there could be ins and outs.”

City almost took an early lead when Andreas Weimann’s low shot from the edge of the box rebounded off the left-hand post.

Jordan Rhodes headed over from a Sorba Thomas cross in the ninth minute as Huddersfield threatened for the first time.

Thomas was causing problems down the left flank and another cross almost led to the deadlock being broken. Ollie Turton arrived at the far post but mistimed his header and put it wide.

Dasilva was showing up well for City and his left-footed volley after 32 minutes brought a diving save from Lee Nicholls. Then came Wells’s goal and Nigel Pearson’s team looked capable of increasing their advantage.

Huddersfield began the second half strongly, Tom Lees’s header from a right-wing corner being tipped onto the crossbar by City goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

Huddersfield made a triple substitution, sending on Danny Ward, Kaine Hayden and Duane Holmes for Rhodes, Turton and Tino Anjorin, while City replaced Conway with Semenyo.

Holmes almost made an immediate impact racing into the box on the right only to see Bentley spread himself well to save.

Just before Semenyo’s clinching goal, Huddersfield almost equalised, substitute Pat Jones shooting against a post.

City went straight up the other end and scored the clincher.

Bristol City: Bentley, Vyner, Naismith, Atkinson, Sykes, James (Massengo 82), Scott (Williams 72), Dasilva, Weimann, Wells (Martin 82), Conway (Semenyo 58). Unused substitutes: Wilson, O’Leary, Tanner.

Huddersfield: Nicholls, Lees, Hogg, Nakayama, Turton (Kesler 59), Russell, Rudoni, Ruffels (Jones 74), Anjorin (Holmes 59), Thomas, Rhodes (Ward 59). Unused substitutes: Chapman, Edmonds-Green, Camara.