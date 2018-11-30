Huddersfield Town v Brighton: David Wagner backing his strikers to deliver

DAVID WAGNER has backed Huddersfield Town’s strikers to end their barren run in front of goal.

Neither Steve Mounie nor Laurent Depoitre have found the net in 14 league and Cup outings this season.

It means the goalscoring burden has had to fall on others, Aaron Mooy’s double last week against Wolves suddenly making him the club’s top scorer despite not having scored for almost a year.

Asked about first-choice striker Mounie’s lack of goals, Wagner replied: “He is frustrated. But he is also such a smart guy that he knows how good his performances have been.

“On Sunday, he put in a very good performance. To add to all the other good performances. I am pretty sure the goals are just around the corner for him – and ‘Lolo’ (Depoitre). So I am pretty relaxed.”

Mounie netted three times last season against today’s visitors as Huddersfield took four points off Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Seagulls also lost at the John Smith’s Stadium during the 2016-17 season that ended with both clubs being promoted to the Premier League.

“This is a familiar opponent,” added the Terriers chief. “We know everything about each other. Chris (Hughton) is a manager I really respect.

“It is a difficult task, as we have had many times against Brighton, including in the Championship. But we have a chance with the supporters at our back.

“Back-to-back wins in the Premier League are so difficult to achieve for clubs like us. This would be something very big.

“We did it only twice last season. Now we have the opportunity to do it again at home against a very good opponent. We are in a position where we are on a good run. But now we have to fight to extend this run.”