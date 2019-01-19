Huddersfield Town v Manchester City: We don’t know how Town will play, says Guardiola

MANCHESTER City manager Pep Guardiola says Huddersfield Town’s parting of the ways with David Wagner means his side are in the dark as to what to expect tomorrow.

The reigning champions are looking to complete a league double over a Terriers outfit who will be led by caretaker head coach Mark Hudson.

“A big compliment for what he has done in the club,” said the City chief when asked yesterday about Wagner. “Promoted and then he did an incredible job in the circumstances to compete with those players.

“But now we do not know (what to expect). When you have even just one game you can have an idea.

“We have information about what he (Hudson) has done at the Under-23s, but we don’t know how he will play.

“We do not know anything. We will have to adapt after five or 10 minutes, as quickly as possible, to how we are going to play.”

On Wagner’s exit being triggered by his need to have a break from the rigours of football management, Guardiola added: “I understand completely.

“We all feel under pressure. Even when it is going well you are trying to find solutions. Sometimes we need a rest, but our job is so addictive that when you take a break you realise you want to come back. It is our life and it is normal.”

Meanwhil,e Guardiola’s title rival Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to the job done by his best friend Wagner at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“It is not my job to say how he is exactly, but he is okay,” said the Liverpool chief. “What I told him, I can tell you: he should be really proud of what he achieved there.

“For me, (Huddersfield’s success is) one of the most special stories in football in the last three-and-a-half years. It is unbelievable to do what he did.”