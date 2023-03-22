A look at how Huddersfield Town could line up next season based on transfer rumours and speculation

Huddersfield Town are currently fighting for their lives near the bottom the Championship. The Terriers have boosted their survival hopes following their 1-0 away win at Millwall last time out thanks to striker Danny Ward’s goal.

Neil Warnock’s side are 22nd in the table and are three points from safety. However, Cardiff City and Rotherham United have one game in hand above them.

Next up for the Yorkshire club is a home clash against Middlesbrough after the international break. In the meantime, here is a look at how Huddersfield could line up next season based on recent transfer rumours and speculation....

1 . GK: Neil Etheridge, Birmingham He was linked Huddersfield in the last transfer window. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2 . Matty Pearson The defender helped the Terriers reach the play-offs last season. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

3 . Tom Lees He has been ever-present for the Yorkshire club over the past couple of years. Photo Sales

4 . Michal Helik The Polish centre-back joined last summer from Barnsley. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales