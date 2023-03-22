News you can trust since 1754
Huddersfield Town transfers: Terriers’ new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours are true - gallery

A look at how Huddersfield Town could line up next season based on transfer rumours and speculation

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:20 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

Huddersfield Town are currently fighting for their lives near the bottom the Championship. The Terriers have boosted their survival hopes following their 1-0 away win at Millwall last time out thanks to striker Danny Ward’s goal.

Neil Warnock’s side are 22nd in the table and are three points from safety. However, Cardiff City and Rotherham United have one game in hand above them.

Next up for the Yorkshire club is a home clash against Middlesbrough after the international break. In the meantime, here is a look at how Huddersfield could line up next season based on recent transfer rumours and speculation....

He was linked Huddersfield in the last transfer window.

1. GK: Neil Etheridge, Birmingham

He was linked Huddersfield in the last transfer window. Photo: Alex Livesey

The defender helped the Terriers reach the play-offs last season.

2. Matty Pearson

The defender helped the Terriers reach the play-offs last season. Photo: Jan Kruger

He has been ever-present for the Yorkshire club over the past couple of years.

3.  Tom Lees

He has been ever-present for the Yorkshire club over the past couple of years.

The Polish centre-back joined last summer from Barnsley.

4. Michal Helik

The Polish centre-back joined last summer from Barnsley. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

