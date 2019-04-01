Jan Siewert backed to lead Huddersfield Town revival

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN chairman Dean Hoyle has backed head coach Jan Siewert to help the club bounce back from relegation.

The Terriers’ fate was sealed last weekend with defeat at Crystal Palace as Burnley and Southampton both won.

It means the planning for Huddersfield’s return to the Championship after a two-year stint among the elite can begin.

Speculation surrounded the future of Siewert in the wake of Town’s demotion being confirmed but Hoyle insists such talk was well wide of the mark.

“Jan Siewert came into the club at a difficult time,” said Hoyle. “He would be the first to tell you that he is not happy with the results we have had so far.

“However, I believe Jan has made a big impact on the first team already. He has made some big decisions and has shown a real understanding of putting the club first, before everyone else.

“I am very pleased with the work he has put in and I am genuinely excited to see what his team will look like after a full pre-season.

“The board of directors is fully behind Jan as the man to take us forward.”

Town have lost eight of nine games since Siewert succeeded David Wagner in late January.

In the German’s mitigation, however, the damage had been done long before his arrival thanks to a collapse in form that dumped Huddersfield at the foot of the Premier League shortly after Christmas.

Hoyle added: “Jan has a very clear playing identity, which is vitally important to us. It allows us to recruit players who will fit his style, which is where we had our success ahead of the 2016/17 season.

“As well as recruitment, we want to be the fittest team, the hardest-working team and show a real togetherness. If we put all those elements together, it’ll be an exciting prospect for every Town fan.”

Huddersfield, who made a £23.2m profit in their first season as a Premier League club, will have money to spend this summer as Siewert oversees a rebuild that is likely to include the departure of several players.

Hoyle added: “We know the Sky Bet Championship is a very difficult, competitive division, and I must stress that stability is the key next season.

“With Jan at the helm, a clear focus and our amazing supporters backing us all the way, there is plenty to look forward to. The future is still bright.”