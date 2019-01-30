Jan Siewert stays upbeat despite starting Huddersfield Town reign with defeat to Everton

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Jan Siewert remained positive despite seeing his new team fall to a 1-0 defeat against Everton.

It was the German’s first game in charge at the rock-bottom Premier League club after succeeding David Wagner but, despite the best efforts of the Terriers in the second half, there was to be no comeback after falling behind to an early goal from Richarlison.

Everton's Leighton Baines (right) and Huddersfield Town's Florent Hadergjonaj battle for the ball at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Everton made a dream start as they took the lead with their first attack in the third minute. Tom Davies cut back Bernard’s clever pass down the right side of the penalty area and although Richarlison’s first time shot rebounded off Jonas Lossl’s knees, the Brazilian turned home the rebound from eight yards.

It proved to be enough to inflict a 10th defeat for Town in their last 11 Premier League matches.

Everton were indebted to England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who kept out Huddersfield substitute Aaron Mooy’s second-half free-kick and then pulled off an even better save to turn away Elias Kachunga’s header.

“First of all I’m disappointed, but I’m also very positive and thankful that the lads got my ideas so quickly as we could not have had a worst start,” said Siewert.

“After that, we created chances and had possibilities and now I definitely know why Pickford is England’s number one goalkeeper.”

Siewert said he had plenty of positives to take having only replaced David Wagner eight days ago.

He added: “(The players) being low on confidence and then conceding a goal and then coming back with chances and having possibilities to win the game made me really proud.”

Opposite number Marco Silva felt his side deserved all three points at the John Smith’s Stadium after playing the final 24 minutes with 10 men when substitute Lucas Digne was shown a straight red card by referee Stuart Atwell after tripping Adama Diakhaby.

“We showed a strong character and you need that when you are not at your best moment of the season,” said Silva. “We started the game strong, fast and we scored the early goal.

“It wasn’t a perfect performance from both teams and it wasn’t maybe the best game to watch to be honest. But we deserved the three points.”