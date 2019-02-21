Karlan Grant has shown he’s Premier League ready, says Huddersfield Town boss

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Jan Siewert believes Karlan Grant is already showing why the Premier League club bought the striker in January.

The 21-year-old arrived from Charlton Athletic for £2m in one of only two incoming deals secured by the Terriers in the last transfer window.

Grant was this week credited with Town’s late consolation in the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month. It means he is already level with Steve Mounie in the goalscoring stakes this term and one ahead of Laurent Depoitre.

“That has definitely given him a lift,” said Siewert, who heads to Newcastle United on Saturday hoping to secure his first point at the fourth attempt.

“He directly came to me after the (Arsenal) game and said, ‘Boss it was my goal’. I said ‘I saw it’.

“Now it is proved that it was his goal, so it has given him a lift and also in training he is coming on more and more I would say.

He has shown already why we bought him and he has really had an impact. He has come from League One and it is a big jump, but he has proved he was right to make the jump. Jan Siewert

Grant could start at St James’ Park due to Elias Kachunga being ill. Jonas Lossl and Chris Lowe are back in the Town squad after missing the February 9 defeat to Arsenal with flu.