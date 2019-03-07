‘Leader’ Christopher Schindler to remain Huddersfield Town captain for season

CHRISTOPHER SCHINDLER will remain as Huddersfield Town’s captain for the rest of the season, according to head coach Jan Siewert.

The Terriers host Bournemouth on Saturday with club captain Tommy Smith suspended following his red card last month.

Smith will be available to face West Ham United on March 16 but Siewert revealed today he plans to stick with Schindler, who has worn the armband in the last two fixtures.

“This is no reflection on Tommy at all,” said Siewert. “He is a great guy. We need more people to take responsibility for leaders.

“So he (Schindler) will be captain for the rest of the season. He is an important reason why this club is in the Premier League.

“He takes responsibility. We need more players with leadership qualities who take responsibility on the pitch.”

Jonathan Hogg has often worn the armband when Smith has not been in the team this season but Siewert, instead, opted to make Schindler captain against both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Hogg suffered a cracked win last weekend at the Amex and will miss the clash with Bournemouth along with Adama Diakhaby (hamstring), Isaac Mbenza (calf) and Demeaco Duhaney (hip).