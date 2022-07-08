Huddersfield Town confirmed the surprise departure of manager Carlos Corberan yesterday.
The Spaniard notified the club of his decision to resign on Wednesday evening, less than two months after the Terriers suffered defeat in the Championship Play-Off final.
The 39-year-old joined Town in July 2020 and, despite a disappointing 20th place finish in his first season, led the team to third in the league last time out.
Following his exit, Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby said: “It is with sadness that we have accepted Carlos’ resignation. He was obviously a big part of what was a fantastic season in 2021/22, but he has subsequently come to us over the last 24 hours and made it clear that he doesn’t think he is the man to take us forward.
“The timing is disappointing, with our preparations for the new season already under way. However, we have worked very hard here over the last few years to build a coaching and support structure around the First Team that gives us continuity and stability when there’s change. We’ve also created succession plans for every eventuality.”
He confirmed that Danny Schofield would step up to take Corberan’s place temporarily.
