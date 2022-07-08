Here is all the best from today’s Championship transfer news.

Huddersfield Town confirmed the surprise departure of manager Carlos Corberan yesterday.

The Spaniard notified the club of his decision to resign on Wednesday evening, less than two months after the Terriers suffered defeat in the Championship Play-Off final.

The 39-year-old joined Town in July 2020 and, despite a disappointing 20th place finish in his first season, led the team to third in the league last time out.

Following his exit, Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby said: “It is with sadness that we have accepted Carlos’ resignation. He was obviously a big part of what was a fantastic season in 2021/22, but he has subsequently come to us over the last 24 hours and made it clear that he doesn’t think he is the man to take us forward.

“The timing is disappointing, with our preparations for the new season already under way. However, we have worked very hard here over the last few years to build a coaching and support structure around the First Team that gives us continuity and stability when there’s change. We’ve also created succession plans for every eventuality.”

He confirmed that Danny Schofield would step up to take Corberan’s place temporarily.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Millwall reject second bid for defender Millwall have reportedly turned down a second offer from QPR for young defender Danny McNamara. It is thought the West London club had come back with a bid of around £300k. (Football Insider)

2. Black Cats join race for Man City winger Sunderland have joined Norwich and Bristol City in considering a move for Manchester City's Marlos Moreno. The Premier League champions paid £4.75m for the Colombian six years ago, however he is yet to make an appearance for City and is currently on loan with Belgian side, K.V. Kortrijk. (AS)

3. Watford closing in on Barcelona striker Watford are reportedly nearing a deal for Barcelona's Rey Manaj, with the forward expect in London tomorrow. The 25-year-old scored five goals while on loan with Spezia last season. (Fabrizio Romano)

4. League One club target released Lilywhites defender Portsmouth are thought to be considering a move for Joe Rafferty after he was released by Preston North End last month. Tranmere Rovers are also keen on signing the 28-year-old. (HampshireLive)