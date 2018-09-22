Leicester City 3 Huddersfield Town 1: How the Terriers rated...

The Yorkshire Post’s chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe delivers his verdicts after Huddersfield slumped to defeat at Leicester.

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 7

Got his hand to Maddison’s free-kick for the second goal but well beaten for the other two after being left exposed by poor defending. Made a few good saves towards the end.

Jorgensen 7

Pounced inside the six-yard box to score his first goal for the Terriers and put in a decent shift for the Terriers. .

Schindler 7

Vital early block on a Vardy header prevented the former FC Halifax Town striker having a free attempt on goal from a Chilwell cross. He read the game well.

Kongolo 6

Sacrificed in the final quarter after Town had fallen behind. Booked for clumsy foul on Iheanacho.

Durm 6

Handed his first league start in place of Florent Hadergjonaj, the one-time German international was badly at fault for the Foxes’ first goal after losing possession as the last man inside the home half. Came a couple of minutes after being clattered by Ndidi to earn the Foxes defender a yellow card.

Mooy 6

Busy in midfield and tried to get Town going when under pressure. But his normally reliable passing radar was slightly off. Fired over when well placed in stoppage time on the edge of the area.

Billing 7

His long thow is becoming a useful attacking weapon for Town and it did the trick for the opening goal. A busy display in the centre of the park, Billing using his powerful physique to good effect.

Van La Parra 5

Flitted in and out of the game, his hugely ambitious shot from 40 yards in the first half that did nothing more than trickle wide summing up much of the wideman’s play. He did, though, produce one masterful pass that released Depoitre. Poor pass led to third goal.

Lowe 6

Unable to find the pinpoint accuracy of the previous week when delivering his crosses from out wide but he put in a good shift.

Kachunga 5

Worked hard but unable to pose a threat to Leicester in attack. Twice allowed promising positions to pass him by in the first half. First, poor control let him down after latching on to a misplaced pass and then he took too long to shoot when picked out by Billing, allowing Leicester to get back..

Depoitre 6

Handed his first league start of the season, the Belgian striker made life difficult enough for Ndidi at a Billing long throw that the Leicester man was unable to clear and ‘Zanka’ swooped to open the scoring. Had a great chance in the second half but was denied by a last gasp Maguire tackle.

Substitutes

Diakhaby (for Kachunga 57) 5

Clumsy foul led to free-kick that brought Leicester’s second goal.

Pritchard (for Kongolo 71) 6

Brought on amid a change of formation at 2-1 down but Leicester’s third goal soon afterwards meant his impact was minimal.