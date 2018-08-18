Manchester City v Huddersfield Town: Wagner calls for bravery as Town look to defy huge odds

DAVID WAGNER will have no qualms about “parking the bus” if Huddersfield Town can repeat last season’s feat of taking points off the champions.

The Terriers head to Manchester City tomorrow priced as high as 33-1 by some bookmakers to triumph. Even the odds on a draw, which Town famously claimed last May at the Etihad, are in double figures.

“We were brave and able to trust ourselves (when taking on City),” said Wagner, whose side also held Pep Guardiola’s City to a 0-0 draw in the FA Cup, 16 or so months ago.

“This was the most important thing.

“We have to show we are brave in this stadium. We must be brave and search for this situation. We lost the rematch in the cup 5-1.

“But, even in this game, we were brave. In the first game against City in the Premier League, we lost late. The players worked their socks off. This is what we have to make sure we do again. Show bravery and fight and work at your best.”

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (right) and Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy battle for the ball during last year's Premier League game in which Town claimed an unlikely point (Picture: PA)

Town could have won at the Etihad last season with better finishing but tomorrow is expected to see the Yorkshire side defending in numbers.

“After three years here, everyone knows what we have done and what we are capable of and not capable of,” added Wagner. “How different teams and managers collect their points, I think nobody should care. If we collect points by parking the bus, let’s do it. If we have to do it in a different manner, let’s do that. There is no one way.”

Town, meanwhile, have signed England Under-20 international Demeaco Duhaney following his release earlier this summer by Manchester City.

The teenage defender has signed a three-year contract with the club having the option of extending the deal by a further 12 months.