Recuperating Huddersfield Town boss Dean Hoyle starts to ease his way back

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN chairman Dean Hoyle admits to having to put his health first when easing himself back into the day-to-day running of the club following 15 weeks in hospital suffering from pancreatitis.

The Terriers chief was taken ill with gallstones after the Premier League defeat at home to Liverpool in October.

He underwent a routine ERCP procedure to remove the gallstone, but this led to pancreatitis. Hoyle later developed an infection, but is now well on the road to recovery.

“I plan to attend Saturday’s game against Arsenal,” said Hoyle after revealing he still stays overnight in hospital, but is well enough to visit the family home during the day.

“I won’t be able to take my usual seat in the directors’ box as I will need to stay indoors. But I am still really looking forward to it.

“I must take this opportunity to thank chief executive Julian Winter. I was still fully involved in key decisions like the appointment of Jan Siewert as head coach, but Julian has really taken hold of the reins on a day-to-day basis in my absence.

“He deserves huge credit for that during a difficult period for the club.

“I cannot wait to be back actively involved day-to-day. I am desperate to get back to the club, but I must be realistic; this may take a few months.

“For the first time in a decade I need to put myself first as I get back to full health.

“In the meantime I have complete faith and confidence in the excellent staff we have at Huddersfield Town, from the board of directors to everyone else. There is a lot of work ahead of us, but we will take on the challenge together as always.”

Hoyle has been in charge of Huddersfield for the past decade. His illness has been common knowledge locally for some time, but the family’s privacy has been respected by media and fans alike.

“I am not out of the woods just yet,” he added, “Bbut I would like to take this opportunity to thank the medical teams at St James’s University Hospital in Leeds and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for the outstanding care I have received. I would also like to thank our wonderful supporters for the many cards and messages I have received; it has been totally overwhelming.”