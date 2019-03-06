Stankovic aiming to stay on patrol with Huddersfield Town

NORMAL service may have been resumed for Huddersfield Town last weekend via a 14th defeat in 16 Premier League outings.

But there was a positive to be had in the performance of Jon Gorenc Stankovic before his substitution just after the hour-mark in the 1-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Following on from his sterling efforts in the victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Slovenian international once again impressed when patrolling the area in front of the back four.

Only fatigue forced Stankovic out of the action, understandable considering this was only his third start of the season but second inside four days.

It was noticeable how Brighton started to enjoy success in and around the Town penalty area once the 23-year-old had been withdrawn.

“I have played in this position before,” said someone deployed mainly as a centre-back after being signed from Borussia Dortmund by David Wagner during the summer of 2016.

I have also played it in the national team so I am comfortable. That was a long time ago so I still need some time to get used to everything. There is a lot of room for improvement. I want to improve everything. Huddersfield Town’s Jon Gorenc Stankovic

Asked which position he would prefer to fill going forward, Stankovic replied: “I do not have a preference. I am just glad to be in the team, getting some playing time. I am really thankful for this.

“I want to finish with a run in the team and some wins. That is why we play football, to win. Not anything else. It is not over yet and we will still fight, try to win as many games as possible.”

Stankovic’s only previous start this term in the league came during the 6-1 defeat at Manchester City in August, when he scored Town’s goal.

“I kept my mind and morale high (when not in the team),” he added.