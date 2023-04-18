Sunderland v Huddersfield Town: Warnock has Wearside regrets - his players cannot afford to

NEIL WARNOCK'S biggest regret in football remains his decision not to take the manager's job at Sunderland back in 1992.

In terms of Huddersfield Town's 'Great Escape' Championship mission in the present, his players cannot afford to have any regrets between now and May 8 - although a bit of luck would be nice, starting on Wearside this evening.

Following the pain of conceding a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday, an unfortunate deflection went against them in their narrow weekend loss at Swansea City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Town inactive after tonight's game until Sunday week, the pressure to get something at a play-off chasing Sunderland side who must win to alive their own play-off hopes has ramped up a notch.

Neil Warnock

Warnock said: "I suppose everybody looks back at (being) two minutes away against Blackburn for two points and a deflected goal for a point (at Swansea), but that's life.

"I don't think I have ever had anything given to me and have almost had to work miracles to get where I have got. It's another challenge to get the points needed. It (Tuesday) won't decide our fate, but it would be nice to get something.

"I watched them when they played at Burnley and they were very good. I don't think many teams go there (and get something).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On Saturday, Burnley left quite a lot of numbers out of the team (v Reading), which I was not very happy about. But that's another story.

"It is another difficult game for us on the back of a defeat which was very unlucky. But we have just got to look up and try and give Sunderland problems. We know they will cause problems as their front four are very good and tricky."

After being offered the post over three decades ago, Warnock fatefully delayed his decision due to Sunderland’s FA Cup involvement.

Then in the second tier, the Wearsiders went onto reach the final – losing to Liverpool at Wembley - with that feat enough to secure the job on a permanent basis for caretaker manager Malcolm Crosby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warnock added: "It was my biggest regret in my whole career. I turned Chelsea down, but that wasn't a regret. Sunderland was a regret.

"I didn't want to do the dirty on a player who I used to play with in Malcolm Crosby, who was caretaker manager.

"So I said to the chairman Bob Murray that I would come when they get knocked out of the Cup. And they got to the final. It must have been fate…

"I like the north east and all the clubs. I enjoyed Middlesbrough and Sunderland and Newcastle, wow..What can you say about the fans, they just turn out in their thousands home and away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I have also been ever so pleased with our fans, especially away from home.

"It's been a difficult year and they know we have just got to try and get through this period.

"I have not heard anyone get on anybody's back and it's good, really. We can't be having that with four games to go.”

Last six games: Sunderland LDDDWW; Huddersfield DWWWDL.

Referee: L Doughty (Lancashire).