Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Huddersfield Town had nine players out on international duty over the past week.

Sorba Thomas was handed a start in Wales’ friendly against Czech Republic on Tuesday, helping Robert Page’s side extend their unbeaten home record to 18 games.

Daniel Sinani featured in both of Luxembourg’s matches across the break, while Brodie Spencer and Conor Falls (Northern Ireland U19), Nicholas Bilokapic and Jacob Chapman (Australia U23) and Scott High (Scotland U21) all featured.

Meanwhile, Levi Colwill made his England U21 debut as they beat Andorra last Friday, while Tino Anjorin didn’t feature in either of the Young Lions’ matches.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. 'Several clubs' targeting Blades loanee A number of clubs are thought to be monitoring Morgan Gibbs-White during his loane spell at Bramall Lane. The midfielder has nine goals and seven assists in the Championship for Sheffield United this season. (Pete O'Rourke) Photo Sales

2. Bournemouth battle Premier League clubs for youngster Bournemouth are in the race to sign Charlton Athletic defender Lucas Ness. Norwich and Burnley are also keen on the 22-year-old. (Football League World) Photo Sales

3. QPR keeping tabs on Imps keeper QPR are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Lincoln City goalkeeper Jordan Wright. The 23-year-old has impressed in only six appearances for the League One club this season. (Football League World) Photo Sales

4. Ryan Lowe makes Plymouth transfer admission Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has ruled out a raid on former side Plymouth Argyle this summer. Lowe led the Pilgrims from League Two to fourth in League One prior to his departure. (Lancs Live) Photo Sales