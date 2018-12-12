The surprising cost of average ticket to watch Premier League football

Fans are paying an average of £31 to attend Premier League matches, a new study has revealed.

Compiled from data which was provided directly by all 20 clubs, the Premier League conducted the research alongside professional services company EY.

All price points for match day and season tickets for the current 2018-2019 campaign were included, along with the volume of tickets sold at each price.

The study concluded the average ticket price across the Premier League is £31, with more than half of tickets sold done so at less than the full listed price because of concessions and discounting.

According to the data, season ticket holders, who make up some 74 per cent of supporters in Premier League grounds, returned a total saving of more than £13million because of early renewal prices or taking up long-term purchase offers.

More than 25 per cent of away tickets purchased are below the £30 cap at £26 or less, with some available for as little as £5.

Outgoing Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore said: “The hard work of clubs to fill their grounds, combined with the loyalty of fans, has led to record attendances across the Premier League, with stadium utilisation at 96 per cent for four consecutive seasons.

“Clubs have a range of ticket prices and there is some excellent value on offer.

“More than half of all Premier League club fans pay £30 or less per match to attend, whereas higher priced tickets, often cited to reflect the cost of going to football, make up only a tiny percentage of what is available.

The data showed some 70.4 per cent of overall tickets bought were for adults, with 10.1 per cent for senior citizens and 12.5 per cent going to junior fans. ‘Young adults’ accounted for 4.6 per cent sales, with 2.4 per cent bought by disabled supporters.

Premier League clubs have come in for criticism from fans groups at perceived high ticket prices.

Scudamore added: “We hope this study will help inform people of the range of prices available, provide some facts on what the majority of Premier League club fans are paying, and encourage new fans to consider attending a game for the first time.”