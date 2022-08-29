Tino Anjorin helps Huddersfield Town make their point

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anjorin’s outstanding strikes in the opening half-hour gave his side a 2-0 lead over Steve Bruce’s Albion but by the hour mark, the Baggies were level, Jed Wallace also finding the net twice.

The final 30 minutes ended goalless despite a very strong penalty claim for the Baggies when Will Boyle appeared to foul Karlan Grant, and Josh Ruffels hitting a post at the other end two minutes later.

Huddersfield were by far the better side before Anjorin’s “sweet” 11th-minute opener – his first goal this season – but from there on Albion took the initiative.

Huddersfield Town's Tino Anjorin. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“It’s mixed emotions,” reflected playmaker Anjorin, on loan from Chelsea.

He added: “We’re disappointed to let them back after being 2-0 up but we also dug deep when they were pushing hard and managed to keep the draw so we’re happy and not happy at the same time.

“We dug deep, we showed hard work and spirit to keep it at 2-2 and we’re just working hard for the club.

“That’s the most important thing.”

Anjorin’s first goal was curled in when a corner was played short to him.

“It was instinct but the finishing side of it is something that’s worked very hard on the training ground,” he said.

“I work every day at my finishing and it was just nice for it to pay off in a game.

“As soon as I hit it I thought, ‘That’s sweet!’ and when it went in the top corner I was happy.

“It was my first goal of the season, my first goal at the John Smith’s so to hear the crowd – when I scored I looked at the crowd and their emotions were so happy.”

The second was also a good finish but born of his greater desire to win the ball in a challenge with Dara O’Shea.

“It definitely wasn’t a foul,” said Anjorin. “I tapped him lightly and he just fell over. I knew it wasn’t a foul and if the ref had given it I would have complained to him but I just saw the opportunity and I scored.”

The only disappointment was that he was substituted after 59 minutes, with Town still building up the fitness of a player who joined with a broken metatarsal in January.

“Last season was hard,” he reflected. “We were playing so well it was hard to get in (the team) and when you’re not playing football your fitness goes down naturally but it feels good to start a couple of games and get my fitness. I’ll keep going from there.”

Other than an impressive home win over Stoke City, the Terriers had lost four out of five matches under new coach Danny Schofield so whatever the circumstances a point was not to be sniffed at against such strong opposition, and Anjorin believes the team is improving.

“As a group of players and a staff, off the pitch we gel really well, then on it we’re just getting used to the manager’s philosophy, his tactics and things like that,” he said. “I feel like we’re getting there and there’s a lot more to come from us.

“We’re a very hard-working team but we can be a more clinical team with more chances created. The more we get used to the philosophy and the tactics, the better we’ll be.

“I think it’ll take some time but we’ll get there.”