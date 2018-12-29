Transfer talk of no interest to Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner ahead of Fulham clash

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach David Wagner believes his side’s ability to play without fear when the pressure is on could prove key today in the bottom of the table game with Fulham.

The Terriers’ trip to the capital kicks off a run of three league games that are likely to make or break the club’s season.

With Burnley travelling to the John Smith’s Stadium on January 2 and Town heading to Cardiff 10 days after that, Yorkshire’s sole top-flight representative has a chance to breathe fresh life into their survival fight after a run of six straight defeats.

Wagner said: “If you see the performances in recent weeks, playing without fear is one of our strengths.

“You have rarely seen that the recent results have affected our performances – maybe only the first-half versus Southampton in these six defeats.

“We have created unbelievable opportunities but the truth is we did not score.

“This is where we have to improve and make the steps to convert our chances and ball possession into goals.

“Goals change games and we haven’t changed games in our favour often enough. But I am absolutely confident in these players.

“Leave the past in the past and focus on the next one.”

Such is the magnitude of today’s game at Craven Cottage that Wagner yesterday rebuffed any attempts to talk about his plans for the January transfer window.

“Not being disrespectful but this game is too big for me to discuss transfers,” said the Town chief, who is expected to allow Rajiv Van la Parra to join Middlesbrough on loan after Ramadan Sobhi yesterday made a temporary switch to Egyptian club Al-Ahly.

“These games are big. There is not a shadow of a doubt that they are massive for us.”

