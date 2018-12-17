Wagner is disappointed rather than worried as Huddersfield Town fall to another loss

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach David Wagner has called on his players to rediscover the momentum that has ebbed away via four straight defeats.

The Terriers have endured a miserable December thanks to home losses against Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United that have sandwiched reverses on the road to Bournemouth and Arsenal.

It has been a frustrating turn of events for Wagner, who was named as one of the contenders for Manager of the Month in November after Huddersfield claimed seven points from three games.

His task now is to lift the players ahead of Southampton’s visit to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

“I am not worried (about recent results),” said Wagner, whose side were 15th when December got under way. “It is only disappointing. We lost our momentum with the Brighton game, which was very unlucky.

“We have spoken a lot about this and now it is all about us to pick this momentum up again. I think the last four performances, where we conceded defeats, were all on a very good level.

“It is all about us, only we can change it and this is the most important thing. We have to believe that we are able and that we are competitive and capable of doing it, that we can turn this.”

