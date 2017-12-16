Watford 1 Huddersfield Town 4: Player ratings...

How Huddersfield Town’s players rated in their impressive 4-1 win at Watford in the Premier League. according to Richard Sutcliffe.

MATCH MARKS

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 7

Had little to do until had to keep out curled a shot midway through the second half that the Dane palmed away. Had no chance with Doucoure’s goal and denied Pereyra with a wonderful stop at the death.

Hadergjonaj 7

Replaced the ill Tommy Smith and stuck to his task well down the right flank. Always available for a pass and used the ball intelligently..

Jorgensen 7

Excellent in the air all afternoon. Unfortunate for Watford’s goal, as his headed clearance was decent but no-one was guarding the edge of the Town area to deny Doucoure his shot.

Schindler 8

Dangerous at set-pieces and once again a towering presence at the back. Rarely puts a foot wrong and even when he does, the German is invariably the Town player to make amends.

Lowe 7

Found the lively Carillo a tough opponent at times but got forward well in attack. Took a hefty whack late in the first half and substituted.

Mooy 9

Lobbed the ball back in for the Town opener and then scored the second. Dove-tailed brilliantly with Hogg in the centre of midfield to provide the foundation for a comfortable victory. Denied by a Prodl block but was coolness personified with late penalty.

Hogg 8

Afforded a warm reception ahead of kick-off by fans of his former club. His constant hassling and harrying of the hosts helped Town dominate midfield until his dismissal for a second yellow card, a mis-timed challenge on Richarlison. Huddersfield certainly missed Hogg in that final half hour.

Quaner 8

A performance to rival his game-changing one in the play-off semi-final second leg against Sheffield Wednesday last May. Played a big part in all three goals.

Kachunga 7

Employed more as a deep second striker rather than a number ‘10’, Kachunga had the honour of ending Town’s goal famine away from home by tapping in from a yard out. Needed lengthy treatment for a knee injury before being stretchered off.

Van la Parra 8

Dropped back to help out Lowe on numerous occasions and posed a big attacking threat. Should, though, have done better with a chance just before half-time.

Depoitre 8

Emphatic finish brought Town’s third goal to cap a fine all-round display from the frontman. Got through his fair share of defending, too, with the Belgian getting a vital clearing header denied Richarlison what would have been a simple chance to equalise. Booked for kicking the ball away.

Substitutes

Ince (for Kachunga 18) 7

Always a threat but still awaiting his first goal for Huddersfield, Gomes denying him late on. Got through a tremendous amount of work in midfield.

Malone (for Lowe 44) 6

Had a good chance to score but denied by Gomes. Then created opening for Quaner but the German couldn’t capitalise.

Williams (for Van la Parra 64) 6

Brought on to shore up midfield following Hogg’s dismissal. Created chances for Quaner and Ince that neither man could take in stoppage time.