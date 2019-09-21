West Brom v Huddersfield Town: Lessons to be learned at Terriers for Danny Cowley

Danny Cowley is committed to ensuring that his Huddersfield Town team is “always learning” as the Terriers aim to end their wait for a first win since returning to the Championship.

Huddersfield are one of only two teams yet to win in the second tier this term and they travel to the division’s only unbeaten team, West Bromwich Albion, on Sunday.

With Cowley’s appointment coming after the summer transfer window had long closed, the former Lincoln City chief wants to get the best out of the players at his disposal.

“I see it a lot in football clubs, that the players get a wonderful syllabus of learning up until they are 18-year-olds and then it’s like they are supposed to know the game,” said Cowley.

“It is just crazy. I feel that you are always learning and we believe we can help every player. It does not matter if you are a young player or if you are a player who has played over 500 games; you are always trying to add to people’s game.”

Cowley started his reign at Huddersfield with a 2-0 defeat against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday last weekend. The 40-year-old believes that every game will provide a stiff challenge for his side as he seeks to impose his philosophy on the squad.

“If we can find a way through this difficult moment, and get the club back to where it deserves to be competing, then we will be forever proud of what we have achieved,” he added.

“Once we have that clarity and have that one-team thinking, then I think things will become much easier. It is about always working and it will be an ever-evolving process.”

West Brown sit in sixth spot, three points from the top of the table, despite going unbeaten in their opening seven games.

However, Cowley feels there are areas to exploit with the Baggies yet to keep a clean sheet.

“I think you always have to believe,” added Cowley.

“West Brom are unbeaten thus far and going to Hawthorns won’t be easy.

“They have got a good record but we are pretty clear on how they play and we understand what their strengths are. They have got a very good front four. But like all teams they have moments of weakness and we know where they are.”