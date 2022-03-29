It’d be all change in the second tier if home games were the only thing that mattered...

Every team wants to make their home ground a fortress, but some have considerably more success than others.

It’s been a mixed campaign for the Championship’s Yorkshire-based clubs.

Whereas Huddersfield Town are in with a real shot at promotion at this late stage in the season, both Barnsley and Hull City have spent most of the term battling the looming threat of relegation.

But how have their respective performances helped, or hindered, their cause this term?

With the Championship entering its final stages, we’ve ran the numbers to see how the second tier would be looking based purely on home form.

Check out the findings, and all of the altered standings below...

1. Fulham GP: 19. W: 12. D: 4. L:3. GD: 29. Pts: 40.

2. Blackburn Rovers GP: 20. W: 12. D: 4. L:4. GD: 14. Pts: 40.

3. Middlesbrough GP: 18. W: 12. D: 2. L:4. GD: 13. Pts: 38.

4. Millwall GP: 19. W: 10. D: 6. L:3. GD: 10. Pts: 36.