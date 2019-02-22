Will Huddersfield Town be Tottenham Hotspur’s first opponents at new White Hart Lane?

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S trip to Tottenham Hotspur will be televised live on Sky Sports - in what may yet be the opening game at the new White Hart Lane.

The Terriers are due to play Mauricio Pochettino’s men in the capital on Saturday April 13.

Spurs are still hoping to move into their new home this season and have pencilled in two test events on March 16 and 23.

If these are successfully staged and a safety certificate granted, the April 6 game against Brighton will be the grand opening.

However, should the Seagulls beat Millwall in the last eight of the FA Cup then Chris Hughton’s men will be in semi-final action that weekend.

This would mean Huddersfield’s visit a week later being the first competitive match at a 62,000-capacity venue that has suffered a host of delays.

As it stands, the Town match will kick-off at 12.30pm on the Saturday but it may yet be moved to the following afternoon, depending on how many Premier League clubs are in Champions League action the following midweek.

Sky will show the Terriers game regardless of the date or whether it is staged at Wembley or Tottenham’s new home.

The Premier League are understood to want Spurs to play all five of their final matches at either the new stadium or Wembley, hence the desire to secure a safety certificate in time for the scheduled date for Brighton’s visit.

Huddersfield’s trip to Liverpool has also been selected for live transmission by Sky and will take place on Friday April 26 with an 8pm kick-off.