The Huddersfield Town loanee, who joined from Chelsea in January, had a natural and obvious interest in watching his parent club in action on the television and a contemporaneous reason with the Terriers hosting the Blues’ FA Cup opponents Leeds United in the league on Saturday.

That said, it wasn’t just that.

A defensive midfielder who has already won plenty of friends in his short time at the John Smith’s Stadium so far, Matos was hoping to take mental notes on a player who plays in his role and whom he admires greatly in Moises Caicedo.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Matos gets away from Hull City's Jaden Philogene in the recent Championship game at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Ecuadorian is quick, strong and likes a tackle, much like the teenager.

Some close observation and attention to detail may just serve Matos well amid the heat of derby battle on Saturday lunch-time.

He said: “I actually don’t count how many tackles I make in a game, it just happens. I just keep on moving forward. But I really pride myself on that side of the game.

"I like to study a lot of the defending arts of the game and to position myself in certain areas to win the ball back effectively and to be able to play it forward after winning the ball back. I study that.

"Back at Chelsea, Caicedo is also great at doing that and these sort of players are ones I like to study and to see if I can add bits into my game.

"If you are there and win a tackle or try to make a tackle, the fans really get behind it. The fans do spur me on.

"I’ve seen a few (Huddersfield) fans and had a chat with them and they seem very appreciative and nice.

"I’ve seen on social media that the fans are showing me a lot of love and I appreciate it and I will continue to do the same."

While studying facets of Caicedo’s game will hopefully form part of the broader education and development of Matos back in West London, he is being given a crash course in Championship life in his current place of work in Huddersfield.

The teenager is loving every minute of it, with the competitive zeal he has shown in every Town fixture so far having endeared him straightaway to everyone connected with the club.

A bit of guidance from his peers can also go a long way and just as he might learn things from Caicedo over time, he is picking up key traits and invaluable information on the job from Huddersfield’s long-time heartbeat in Jonathan Hogg.

In terms of picking things up from a player at this level, in terms of his specific position, Matos could have no-one better to look and listen to, quite simply.

Matos continued: "On the pitch, he’s always guiding me through and tells me where to be. He’s a great person to play with.

"With his experience of the game, he’s just guiding me through and telling me to be in certain areas of the pitch. It’s fantastic.