Town lost out 2-0 at Ipswich Town on Saturday, with the result seeing the Suffolk outfit clinch their promotion to the Premier League at the expense of Leeds United, who are destined for the play-offs.

Breitenreiter has been heavily critical regarding the attitude of some players for their part in Town’s pitiful demotion to League One in 2023-24 and has said that the playing side of the club needs a comprehensive ‘reset' this summer.

It remains to be seen if the German, who joined in mid-February on a two-and-a-half year deal, stays put.

Nagle, speaking after the weekend loss, said that he’d had a ‘great meeting’ with the 50-year-old and that talks will continue this week, hinting that he would like him to stay.

Breitenreiter said: “I don’t want to speak too much about our conversations. You can be sure that we have conversations and once again, maybe it’s not the right time to tell these things.

“I’m normally used to (managing) top-flight football and I decided to sign at Huddersfield because of the vision of the club. I’m not normally a coach for a third-league team.

“Yes, I’m maybe responsible for some percent, but not responsible for many things we spoke about last week and I was also surprised about the things I experienced when I signed.

“But now it’s the past and you have to look forward and you have to look for the right things to achieve the goal because with the fans of Huddersfield, I appreciate them a lot.

“I’ve never seen such a respectful handling with my person. Normally, when you get relegated, you have no friends and I feel they really appreciate my style to speak openly and honestly and maybe also about my success in the past with other teams and they believe.

“So normally, I would never go into the third league, but this is also a reason why I am thinking about it.

“But for the right reason, I need time, I need some talks, I need information and then I can take a decision. But for this, it needs some time.”

On the game, Breitenreiter said his team failed to make an impression in the first half but did create chances in the second period.

“It’s not an easy game at Ipswich because they are very close to promotion,” added Breitenreiter. “And the atmosphere, they all expect to celebrate the promotion and sometimes I enjoy some of these games – but it’s not so easy to win.

“When the opposition play brave and use the space and sometimes it’s possible to create chances and we did play brave and we did create our chances in the second half but it’s too late.

“We defended well as a compact unit and Ipswich created chances when we lost the ball in an easy way.

“It was too easy with the first goal. Jack Rudoni lost the ball in an easy way and it was passive to press against.

“Second half we played a little bit more brave and created some chances with Josh Koroma twice with a header from Bojan (Radulovic) but they deserved to win 2-0 and congratulations to Ipswich Town for a really great season.”

Ipswich Town: Hladky (Walton 90), Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Luongo (Taylor 84), Burns (Jackson 74), Chaplin (Sarmiento 74), Giraud-Hutchinson, Hirst (Moore 74). Unused substitutes: Clarke, Edmundson, Travis, Broadhead.

Huddersfield Town: Maxwell, Edwards (Spencer 75), Helik, Pearson, Turton, Rudoni (Matos 30), Kasumu (Iorpenda 62), Wiles, Jackson, Ward (Koroma 62), Healey (Radulovic 62). Unused substitutes: Nicholls, Jones, Bellagambi, Eccleston.