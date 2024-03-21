Huddersfield Town's Australia-born keeper joins National League outfit on loan
The 23-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Terriers, making his first two senior appearances.
He replaced the injured Chris Maxwell just before half time in the Boxing Day win over Blackburn Rovers and kept a clean sheet and started in the home game with Middlesbrough three days later, saving a penalty from Boro captain Jonny Howson.
Chapman joined from Sydney outfit Marconi Stallions in Sydney five years ago.
The Aussie has spent previous loan spells at Ossett United, Gateshead and Salford City.
Town sporting director Mark Cartwright commented: "Jacob has needed to stand up and be counted a number of times this season, and has done so admirably on each occasion that he’s been asked to.
"Both as a back-up goalkeeper on our bench and as a starter due to injury, too, he has shown glimpses of his potential and what he’s made of.
"Sadly, with both Lee Nicholls and Chris Maxwell regaining full fitness and Jacob suffering his own injury setback at inopportune times for him, the opportunity to secure a loan in January was never an option.
"Having now trained consistently and played competitive minutes at B team level, this opportunity with Rochdale has come at the perfect time.
"Nothing is as important as playing first-team football, and that’s something Jacob has a hunger to do.”