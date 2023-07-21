All Sections
Huddersfield Town's Australian goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic leaves Championship club to join League One outfit Peterborough United

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN B team goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic has joined League One outfit Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:59 BST

It comes after Town brought in Chris Maxwell to compete for first-team duties with Lee Nicholls.

The Australian U23 international, who has also featured at U17 level, made his debut in the FA Cup third-round tie at Burnley in January 2020 and went onto spend the remainder of that season on loan at Hartlepool United.

He made his Championship debut in January 2023 and was in goal for Neil Warnock’s first game back at the club, a 2-1 home win over Birmingham City in mid-February.

John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town AFC. Picture: Getty.John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town AFC. Picture: Getty.
Town chief Warnock commented: “Having now experienced first team football, it’s understandable that Nick wants to push himself to gain minutes at that level more regularly and Peterborough have really pushed for him.

“In the fortunate position to have two highly experienced goalkeepers now available to us in Lee Nicholls and Chris Maxwell, it’s unlikely that Nick would have gained the experience with us that he is looking for at this stage in his career.

"The deal agreed also protects the club should he go on to do well in the future, which we obviously hope he does.

“Nick is a good kid with real ability and has plenty still to learn. I’ve enjoyed working with him since returning to the club and wish him well in his future career and going forward with Peterborough.”

