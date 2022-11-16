Huddersfield Town left-back Ben Jackson says going out on loan taught him how to be more confident in his own game.

The 21-year-old, who has also played left wing and right-back, has established himself in the Terriers’ first team this season, making eight of his nine Championship starts under new coach Mark Fotheringham.

His breakthrough season has come after four loans, the most recent with Doncaster Rovers in the second half of 2021-22. Although Rovers were relegated from League One, he says it was still an enjoyable and educational experience.

"I learnt a lot about how I can get the most out of myself in terms of confidence and belief," said Jackson, who also had spells with Darlington, hometown club Stockport County and Bolton Wanderers.

LOANS: Huddersfield Town's Ben Jackson spent the second half of last season at Doncaster Rovers

"It was a tough situation and unfortunately we couldn't get out of it but towards the end I think I started improving and really took that confidence into the new season.

"I used to watch games where I believed I'd played well and compile clips of what I'd done defensively and offensively. I'd watch that before games to give me extra confidence. I've taken that with me."

His experience will come in useful with the Terriers going into the World Cup break bottom of the Championship.

"It sounds odd saying it was enjoyable to get relegated but you're still learning – how to deal with the atmosphere in the dressing room, how everyone around you acts and how to act within that," he said.

Despite his many loans, Jackson always believed he would get his chance at Town, where he made three appearances in 2020-21, and that the club's B team structure helped him to step up.

"I've always maintained the belief I would get an opportunity," he said. "All the staff have been really good with me and said long-term they believe I will be in the first team.

"You hold onto that belief through all the loans. Coming into this season is the best I've felt and luckily I've got some games.