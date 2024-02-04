Huddersfield Town's Ben Wiles aiming to make an impact more often
An early replacement, Wiles - an early substitute after coming on for Rhys Healey - made himself right at home in the number ten role and had his best afternoon in a Town jersey.
The former Rotherham United player, who signed towards the end of the summer window, said: “I’m thrilled with the performance. Coming on, I had this energy I needed to release.
“It’s been a difficult few months, weeks, not playing (regularly), I just came on and said I wanted to enjoy it and show people you can make an impact on the team.
“I’ve played in a few derbies against Sheffield Wednesday and it’s nice to have an impact.
“I need to make an impact and when the new coach comes into training, just show him what I’m about and hopefully that gets me in the team.
“We used the momentum from the first goal. Sometimes that’s what we have lacked and sat back a little bit. But we used the momentum for the first goal, got the second and then the third goal. We buried the game and saw out the game comfortably.
“For the first half, it was a bit hectic and back and forth, but we have got individual brilliance that can just change the game sometimes.”
On a grand for caretaker manager Jon Worthington, he said: “It’s a pressure situation he has been chucked into, thrown in at the deep end, but hopefully we have done him proud.
“People should have massive respect for him because he’s come into a situation that’s not easy."
Worthington, who has temporarily stepped up from academy boss, added: "I’d normally be sat with the kids supporting in the stands. To be asked is a great honour and I am in dreamland at 4-0.”