Huddersfield Town's Championship fate back in their hands after Reading cop six-point penalty

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN'S Championship survival fate is back in their hands after Reading were deducted six points for breaching a business plan with the English Football League.

The widely-expected punishment has seen the Royals drop two places from 18th to 20th in the second tier, with Rotherham United also among the beneficiaries of the decision.

With Reading's points total reduced to 40, the Millers – who have 41 points – have jumped up a place to sixth from bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Berkshire club's penalty means that just three points now separate five clubs from QPR, in 18th position to 22nd-placed Huddersfield, who currently occupy the third and final relegation spot on 39 points.

The Select Car Leasing Stadium, home of Reading FC. Picture: Getty Images.

After 39 matches, Reading are now just a point above the Terriers, who host the Royals on the final day of the season on May 8.

Town, who have taken seven points from the last nine, face another side in the relegation picture in fourth from bottom Cardiff City in their last away match of the campaign on April 29.

Cardiff, currently above Huddersfield on goal difference, have a game in hand on Town - a rearranged match at Rotherham four days earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the independent Club Financial Reporting Unit read: "Reading Football Club will be deducted six points from the 2022/23 Championship table, after the club admitted that it has failed to comply with the budget restrictions imposed, following a previous breach of the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (P&S).

"The points deduction is an activation of a suspended six-point penalty, which was set out in the terms of an agreed decision between Reading and the EFL in November 2021.