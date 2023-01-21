Huddersfield Town's Championship game at Blackpool off because of frozen pitch

The game had been due to be Mick McCarthy’s first in charge of the Tangerines.
But after a morning pitch inspection, it was postponed.
A new date will be announced in due course.
Former Barnsley defender McCarthy replaced Michael Appleton as manager at Bloomfield Road this week.
Doncaster Rovers' League Two game at home to Tranmere Rovers was postponed on Friday, along with York City's Conference game at Eastleigh.
Bradford City's League Two match at home to Carlisle United is subject to a noon pitch inspection.