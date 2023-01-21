News you can trust since 1754
Huddersfield Town's Championship game at Blackpool off because of frozen pitch

Huddersfield Town’s match at Blackpool has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

By Stuart Rayner
10 minutes ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 10:55am

The game had been due to be Mick McCarthy’s first in charge of the Tangerines.

But after a morning pitch inspection, it was postponed.

A new date will be announced in due course.

Former Barnsley defender McCarthy replaced Michael Appleton as manager at Bloomfield Road this week.

Doncaster Rovers' League Two game at home to Tranmere Rovers was postponed on Friday, along with York City's Conference game at Eastleigh.

Bradford City's League Two match at home to Carlisle United is subject to a noon pitch inspection.

POSTPONED: Blackpool v Huddersfield Town is off
