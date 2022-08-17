Huddersfield Town's Championship game at Coventry City postponed because of ongoing pitch problems

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PITCH PROBLEMS: Shaun Williams scores for South Africa in the Commonwealth Games rugby sevens at Coventry City

All Coventry's home league games to date have been postponed, including a scheduled match against Rotherham United this season, and they were forced to play their League Cup first-round tie against Bristol City at Burton Albion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pitch has been unplayable since the Commonwealth Games rugby sevens tournament was played there on the first weekend of the football season. An entire men's and women's competition was played over three days.

Switching the match to Huddersfield had been considered but was not considered possible at such short notice.