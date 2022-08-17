Huddersfield Town's Championship game at Coventry City postponed because of ongoing pitch problems
Huddersfield Town's Championship game at Coventry City on Saturday has been postponed because of ongoing problems with the Coventry Arena pitch.
All Coventry's home league games to date have been postponed, including a scheduled match against Rotherham United this season, and they were forced to play their League Cup first-round tie against Bristol City at Burton Albion.
The pitch has been unplayable since the Commonwealth Games rugby sevens tournament was played there on the first weekend of the football season. An entire men's and women's competition was played over three days.
Switching the match to Huddersfield had been considered but was not considered possible at such short notice.
The Sky Blues and the Arena – which they are tenants of – have accepted the recommendations of “internationally-recognised sports turf experts” to relay substantial parts of the pitch.