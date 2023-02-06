Holmes missed Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Queens Park Rangers abd the Terriers hope to get a better idea how long he will be out for in the next 48 hours."Duane last week in training was nursing a really tight calf and it's not progressing as well as we thought it would be," explained coach Mark Fotheringham."The medical staff have decided it was better that he rest it. He's going for a scan either today (Monday) or tomorrow and we should get some news from that. Hopefully it's not too serious because he's been an important players for us in the last few weeks."It's hard as a head coach, you can't ever put a timeframe on these things, it's all about the individual and how they heal. We've just got to respect that."We just need to go on how Duane's feeling but there is a tightness there. He's not a player that would come out of training otherwise so you can see there's something up and the quicker we get him back the better."Centre-back Helik came off injured in the QPR again."He's been assessed in the last few days," said Fotheringham. "He took a knock to his knee."We just need to see how it settles down."We've got great competition for places in the central (defensive) areas and the defenders have all been doing really well of late."Kamberi had a little bit of tightness on his patella and he missed out during the week but he's trained fine as well so we just need to monitor that. Apart from that, it's a clean bill of health."If Helik is unfit at Bloomfield Road, the fit-again Matty Pearson is ready to step in, as he did in Saturday's second half."Matty's a real leader and a character and a very good player," said his coach. "He's been out for such a long period of time and it's really positive he's been ahead of schedule in everything he's done and it doesn't surprise me because the way he goes about his business in training, he shows real determination and he's professional in every aspect of his game."In this block of games everybody's got to be used but we have to remember it's not just Matty, there's three or four individuals in the team and they have to be wrapped in cotton wool at the moment because it's impossible they can play every game. Everyone's going to have to play their part."It's not the team that's going to get us out of this situation, its the squad."Saturday's game was played to the backdrop of protests from the stands with a pair of banners complaining about how the club is being run. Owner Dean Hoyle has put it up for sale, having decided he was unable to fulfil his brief as chairman for health reasons.Fortheringham believes the majority are behind the team, and urged them to continue their support."I've been involved in the game long enough and know how these things work," he said. "We're not the only club in a situation where the club's up for sale."What I would reiterate is I very much focus on the squad, what we're doing in training and what we can influence on the pitch. Everything on the outside is of no interest to me at the moment. I've got more important concerns, and they are that we say in the league."We pretty much lifted the roof off the stadium and that atmosphere the fans created in the second half, I think it's the best stadium in the Championship, I really do."It's a family club and the people get right behind this team."We need these fans, they're key to us staying in this division this season. The players need them, the staff need them and the whole club is pushing in one direction to create stability here and to push together as a group to make sure we're safe for the future."Huddersfield are a point ahead of Blackpool 28 matches into the 46-game Championship season.