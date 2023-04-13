Huddersfield Town have come out of the transfer embargo they were put under last month.

The punishment was applied when the Terriers were late filing their accounts for the financial year just gone, but the matter has been resolved, allowing them to trade again in the summer.

Regardless of whether Town successfully escape relegation at the end of the season, work will be needed on a squad which went from the 2022 play-offs to fighting to stay in the Championship 12 months on.

The club expects to be under new ownership by then with American businessman Kevin M Nagle going through the Football League's fit and proper person's test.

EMBARGO LIFTED: Huddersfield Town will be able to trade again when the transfer window opens

The Terriers will also have another new coach with Neil Warnock only in charge until the end of the season. Barnsley's Michael Duff is amongst the names to be linked but his club is hoping to win promotion to the Championship.

The club is yet to file its accounts with Companies House either but that later deadline has been extended until June.

The deadline for signing free agents has passed so even if Town wanted to add to their squad - and Warnock showed little inclination before the embargo - they cannot now.

