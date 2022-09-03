Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Michal Helik, Hogg thinks they may have another leader.

The Poland centre-back joined from Barnsley on deadline day and despite not playing this season due to injury, trained on Friday and is in consideration for a debut at home to Blackpool in the Championship on Sunday.

On-loan Manchester City centre-back Luke Mbete and permanent signing Tyreece Simpson, who also joined on Thursday, are far less experienced, though Hogg stressed that does not stop them leading. Mbete could also figure on Sunday but forward Simpson, bought from Ipswich Town for £500,000, unlikely to figure before November due to injury.

LEADER: Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg, pictured left

"We lost some of our leaders from last season but the dressing room stepped up again," said Hogg. “It's important to have five or six lads who really push the standards.

"I don't know (Helik), I've only played against him, but I hope that's what he's about. He's an international and he's got to have those qualities to play on that stage."With such a quick turnaround Helik and Mbet’s new team-mates will need to help them settle.

"We just make (new players) welcome, just like when you meet anyone new," he said. "You introduce yourself, get them around it, involved in the banter and make them feel comfortable."

"I couldn't think of anything worse for someone than to come in and be blanked so I'll certainly make a big effort to make sure the new players are welcomed.

"(But) as soon as somebody drops their standards, somebody needs to tell you.

"It's for the team. It's nothing personal and we all know that.